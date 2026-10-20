A tractor hit an anti-tank mine in Volyn; one person was killed and another injured

Near the village of Mukoshin in the Kamin-Kashirsky District, a tractor struck an antitank mine while performing forestry work.

As a result of the explosion, a 55-year-old forestry foreman died at the scene from his injuries, while his 41-year-old colleague was wounded and hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the workers were cutting down trees in a forest area.

Police investigators have forwarded the case files to the State Bureau of Investigations to determine all the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Source: Volyn Police.

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