Jamala spoke about life in Kyiv amid constant Russian attacks

Ukrainian singer Jamala shared her thoughts with her Instagram followers on how she’s coping with the constant air raid alerts and what daily life is like for her family in the capital.

According to the artist, despite the difficult security situation, she remains in Kyiv with her three sons and is trying to maintain an active lifestyle. She compared her current reality to living in two parallel dimensions: during the day, her children attend school and extracurricular activities between air raid alerts while taking shelter, and she prepares for performances and writes music, while the nights turn into an ordeal.

“And at night, it’s as if we all freeze in the face of a monster, just like in the movie *Birdcage*. No one knows how the night will unfold,” the singer noted.

Sources: Jamala’s Instagram page.

40-year-old Ukrainian singer Zlata Ognevich shared in her Stories a way to restore her strength and health after yet another sleepless night caused by Russian ballistic missile strikes.

Zlata Ognevich and Taras Topolia, the frontman of the band “Antytila,” were awarded the title of Honored Artist of Ukraine on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Independence. Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the corresponding decree on August 21, also honoring other figures in Ukrainian culture.

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