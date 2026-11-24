Ukrainian singer Volodymyr Dantes recalled a conflict that occurred early in his musical career in Kharkiv. After a concert, the artist had too much to drink, insulted a woman he didn’t know, and started a fight at a nightclub. It wasn’t until a year later that he learned the woman was singer Alona Omargalieva. Dantes recounted this incident in a conversation with Andriy Bednyakov, published on November 24, 2026.

According to Dantes, the incident took place on June 28, 2010 or 2011, in Kharkiv. That day, he was performing with Vadym Oliinyk in the city’s central square. The singer admitted that he was suffering from star syndrome at the time, behaved recklessly, and did not always control his words and actions. After the concert, the artist drank quite a bit of alcohol. Together with friends and his girlfriend at the time, Masha, he headed to a nightclub. There, Dantes suddenly noticed that his girlfriend was not by his side, so he went to look for her.

Later, he saw Masha talking to an unfamiliar blonde woman. The singer approached them and began to confront the girl. However, the stranger replied that Masha would come to him as soon as she finished her conversation. This response angered Dantes. He leaned toward the woman and whispered insulting words into her ear. Even many years later, the artist refused to repeat them publicly. “I won’t go into detail about what I whispered in her ear, but it was, to say the least, inappropriate. Well, it was pretty intense,” the singer recalled.

After that, the stranger grabbed Dantes by the hair and gestured for someone to come to her aid. In response, the artist struck a man who happened to be standing nearby. When other people tried to hold him back so he wouldn’t strike back, the singer hit the man again. Dantes barely remembers what happened next. According to him, a few minutes later he found himself on the street with the club’s security guards. From there, the artist called his father and asked him to take him home.

Who Dantes Offended That Night

The singer didn’t find out the identity of the woman he had quarreled with until about a year later. At that time, he and his girlfriend went to visit a well-known artist to congratulate her on the birth of her son.

During the visit, it became clear to him that this was the very woman with whom he’d had a conflict at the nightclub. She turned out to be Ukrainian singer Alona Omargalieva. Thus, it took Dantes a full year to find out who he had offended that night. The artist himself calls this story an unpleasant memory and admits that he is still ashamed of his behavior. He spoke about this in a conversation with Andriy Bednyakov.

Ukrainian singer Volodymyr Dantes wears a Casio watch that costs about 50 euros, or roughly 2,500 hryvnias. It is the AQ-230A-1DMQ model, whose design is reminiscent of Casio watches from the early 1980s. Despite its low price, the model has several useful features.

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