Former VIA Gra member Anastasia Kozhevnikova became a mother for the first time

Ukrainian singer and former member of the band “VIA Gra,” Anastasia Kozhevnikova, has become a mother for the first time. She and her husband, businessman Kirill Snitkov, welcomed a daughter whom they named Vivien. The artist has already shared the first photos of the baby girl on her Instagram.

Anastasia Kozhevnikova, 33, shared the happy news with her followers—a baby has joined her family. The girl was born on October 7. Her parents named her Vivien. The actress didn’t hide her daughter’s face from her followers and shared the first family photos with them.

In one photo, Kozhevnikova poses with her newborn daughter in her arms. In another, she is pictured in a hospital bed a few days after giving birth.

What is known about Anastasia Kozhevnikova

Anastasia Kozhevnikova rose to fame through her participation in the group “VIA Gra.” She was one of the members of the group, which gained popularity thanks to its songs and performances. After leaving the group, the singer pursued a solo career. She releases her own songs and shares creative and personal updates with her audience on social media.

Kozhevnikova is married to businessman Kirill Snitkov. The birth of their daughter Vivien marked a new chapter in the couple’s life. Now the singer has experienced the joy of motherhood for the first time and has already shared the first moments with her little one with her fans. The singer posted the first photos of her daughter on Instagram and showed how she holds her baby in her arms.

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