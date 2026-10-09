Marvel Television has unveiled the first logo for its new series *Zodiac*—a spy thriller set in the gaming world, scheduled to premiere in 2028. Filming for the project is set to begin in London in the spring of 2027.

According to Marvel Television President Brad Winderbaum, speaking at a presentation during New York Comic-Con, filming for the series will begin in London in the spring of 2027, and casting will start “in the next few weeks.”

No further details have been released at this time.



"Zodiac" is the first new Marvel live-action series announced since last year’s "Ironheart" project. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has achieved tremendous success on the big screen thanks to the box-office smash *Spider-Man: Brand New Day), which broke box office records, a number of popular shows have come to an end in the television universe.

In particular, Marvel Television abruptly canceled the second season of the comedy series “Wonder Man”—despite the show receiving critical acclaim, and lead actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II earned an Emmy nomination (making him the first actor to be nominated for this award for roles in both Marvel and DC series—he previously starred in the HBO series “Watchmen”).

Variety reports this.

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