At a Tina Karol concert, a bat flew onto the stage during a song about her late husband

In Poltava, while performing the song “They Closed Your Eyes,” dedicated to her late husband Yevgen Ogir, a bat suddenly flew onto the stage.

Tina Karol paused her singing, watched its flight in surprise, and reached out her hand. The audience greeted the unexpected moment with applause.

A video of the incident was posted on TikTok. Users called the bat’s appearance symbolic, as it happened during the performance of an emotional song about longing for a loved one.

Yevhen Ogir died on April 28, 2013, after battling cancer. The couple is survived by their son, Veniamin.

On September 30, singer Iryna Fedyshyn, who was eight months pregnant, revealed the gender of her unborn child.

Pregnant Iryna Fedyshyn showed how her family harvests potatoes in her mother’s garden.

Iryna Fedyshyn announced her third pregnancy.

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