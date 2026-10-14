Olga Kharlan showed off her 4-month-old daughter's first hairstyle

Ukrainian fencer and Olympic champion Olga Kharlan has charmed the internet with new photos of her daughter Arianna, who turned four months old on October 14.

Kharlan showed off her little one’s first hairstyle—the girl’s hair is already long enough to be braided into little pigtails.

“Today, Ari is 4 months old. These pigtails are everything,” the athlete wrote.

Olga Kharlan is raising her daughter together with her husband, Italian fencer Luigi Samele.

Source: Olga Kharlan’s Instagram

Earlier, Ukrainian singer Zlata Ognevich commented on rumors of a conflict with Tina Karol.

Zlata Ognevich and Taras Topolia, the frontman of the band “Antytila,” were awarded the title of Honored Artist of Ukraine on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Independence. Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the corresponding decree on August 21, also honoring other figures in Ukrainian culture.

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