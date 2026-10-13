Ukrainian comedian Oleksandr Venya Venedchuk has died

Ukrainian comedian Oleksandr Venedchuk, known by the stage name “Venia,” has passed away.

He previously performed as part of the comedy troupe “Veterans of the Space Forces.”

The cause of the comedian’s death has not yet been disclosed. No further details are available at this time.

As a reminder, renowned Ukrainian producer Andriy Kanivets died at the age of 48.

On September 9, 2026, at the age of 75, Ukrainian-Slovak theater director, set designer, educator, and playwright Valentin Kozmenko-Delinde passed away.

Mykhailo Didyshyn of Kosmach has died—a well-known local historian, researcher of Oleksa Dovbush and the Opryshky movement, and an expert on Carpathian folklore.

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