Svitolina and Monfils are raising their daughter together after their breakup

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina and French athlete Gaël Monfils continue to live together in Dubai and raise their four-year-old daughter, Sky, despite their breakup. According to The Telegraph, the breakup was not caused by a third party, and the former couple continues to respect one another. Friends of the athletes have also urged people not to jump to conclusions about their relationship and have come to Svitolina’s defense following criticism on social media.

According to sources who spoke with journalists, despite the end of their relationship, the couple still lives together in Dubai. They are also co-parenting their four-year-old daughter, Sky. The publication’s sources claim that there is still mutual respect and care between them. They have not stopped communicating and continue to fulfill their parental responsibilities.

According to people close to the couple, the breakup is not related to the involvement of a third party. At the same time, the sources did not disclose details about what exactly led to the decision to part ways. Some of the athletes’ acquaintances also question whether it was necessary to announce the breakup publicly so quickly. In their opinion, the couple should have taken more time to address their personal circumstances before making them public.

Friends Come to Svitolina’s Defense

After news of the breakup broke, some fans criticized the Ukrainian tennis player. On social media, Svitolina was accused of selfishness, particularly in light of reports that Monfils is ending his professional career early.

However, the athletes’ friends disagree with such assessments. They describe Svitolina as a devoted partner who is empathetic, supportive, and caring toward her loved ones. Therefore, according to people close to them, it would be unfair to draw conclusions about the tennis player’s character based solely on news of the breakup.

At the same time, information about the couple’s personal relationship comes from sources interviewed by the publication. Svitolina and Monfils themselves do not explain the reasons for the breakup in their own words in the article. Therefore, it is too early to draw definitive conclusions about what happened between the athletes.

What Is Known About Svitolina and Monfils

Elina Svitolina is Ukraine’s top-ranked tennis player and one of the most successful female tennis players in the history of Ukrainian sports. Gaël Monfils is a French tennis player who has competed at the highest level for many years and gained popularity thanks to his flamboyant playing style. Their relationship attracted the attention of fans in various countries. The couple married in 2021, and later welcomed their daughter, Skye.

Now, according to The Telegraph, the athletes are going through changes in their personal lives but continue to raise their child together. Their friends emphasize that a separation does not necessarily mean a loss of respect or an end to caring for one another. So far, the publicly known details do not fully answer the question of why the couple decided to split up. However, the publication’s sources deny that another person was the cause and ask that people not rush to judge either athlete. This is reported by Telegraph Sport.

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