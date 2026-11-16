California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against OpenAI on Monday, CNBC reports. He stated that the company had created a risk to public safety.

The state’s position

According to CNBC, the lawsuit is based on the claim that OpenAI failed to contain an AI model in a testing environment. Bonta linked this circumstance to a risk to public safety.

Bonta’s statement

During a press conference announcing the lawsuit, Bonta said: “They put us all at risk.” This statement is the attorney general’s position, not a fact established by a court.

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The CNBC article was published on November 16, 2026. It describes OpenAI as a major company in the artificial intelligence sector.

The publication also features a photograph of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman taken during the company’s annual DevDay event in San Francisco, California, on September 29, 2026.

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