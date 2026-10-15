Dynamo captain Andriy Yarmolenko earned a UEFA diploma

Andriy Yarmolenko, a winger for Kyiv’s Dynamo, successfully completed a soccer management training program at the UEFA Academy and received the corresponding certificate. The educational platform offers specialized courses in management, the organization of sports competitions, and administrative activities in soccer.

The 36-year-old veteran of Ukrainian soccer announced the successful completion of his studies on social media, noting that this is an important step for his future professional development. This season, Yarmolenko has played 10 matches in all competitions for the Kyiv-based club and scored one goal.

The player’s current contract with Dynamo runs through the summer of 2027. After retiring from playing, he plans to take on the role of sporting director at the Kyiv club.

Source: Andriy Yarmolenko’s Instagram.

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