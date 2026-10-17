Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk has learned who she might face at the Ningbo Open in the Chinese city of Ningbo. Thanks to her No. 3 seed, she will skip the first round and begin the tournament directly in the second round. In her next match, Kostyuk will face the winner of the match between China’s Guo Hanyu and the neutral Russian player Ekaterina Aleksandrova. Their match will take place on October 19. After that, it will become clear who the Ukrainian’s first opponent in the tournament will be.

Being the No. 3 seed means that Kostyuk is among the highest-ranked players in the tournament. This allows her to start later, but does not guarantee victory in subsequent matches.

Which other Ukrainian players might compete in Ningbo

Currently, Marta Kostyuk is the only Ukrainian woman in the main draw of the Ningbo Open. However, she may be joined by two more compatriots—Daria Snigur and Angelina Kalinina. To do so, the players must successfully advance through qualifying.

Ukraine’s top-ranked player, Elina Svitolina, will sit out the tournament this time.

How Ukrainian players performed last year

In 2025, Dayana Yastremska and Yulia Starodubtseva competed at the Ningbo Open. Both Ukrainian players were eliminated in the second round. Last year’s Ningbo Open was won by Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina. This season, Kostyuk will have the opportunity to compete for the title and try to advance further than Ukrainian players did in previous editions of the tournament.

Marta is now set to begin her second-round match, and her potential opponent will be determined following the match between Guo Hanyu and Ekaterina Aleksandrova. This information comes from the tournament’s press office.