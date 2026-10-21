The Verkhovna Rada's Budget Committee supported a pay raise for military personnel

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budgetary Affairs supported an amendment to the 2027 state budget bill that provides for a pay raise for military personnel.

“The Budget Committee supported our amendment No. 1279 on increasing military salaries,” the lawmaker wrote.

The amendment reads: “to ensure an increase of at least 20% in the minimum pay for military personnel effective January 1, 2027,” however, according to Zheleznyak, at the government’s insistence, the mention of the percentage increase was removed.

The lawmaker noted that committee members supported the amendment unanimously. It was considered alongside Amendment No. 1283, which requires the Cabinet of Ministers to review military salaries.

“The next step is to defend Amendment No. 1279 on the floor next week,” Zheleznyak added.

People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this on Telegram.

The Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported the bill on the military levy.

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