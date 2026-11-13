Road builders reported nearly 20 billion hryvnias in debt and appealed to the government

The National Association of Road Builders of Ukraine (NADU) has called on the Cabinet of Ministers to immediately begin repaying nearly 20 billion hryvnia in debt owed to contractors. This involves payment for work already completed on protecting energy facilities, restoring critical infrastructure, and repairing and maintaining roads. The association warns that delays in payments are threatening the industry’s financial stability and more than 15,000 jobs.

The organization has released an appeal to the government, asking it to determine the procedure and sources for repaying the debt as soon as possible. The NADU notes that road construction companies began carrying out work vital to the country without waiting for state funding. At their own expense, they have been restoring infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks, building fortifications and defensive structures, and helping to support military logistics.

According to association representatives, the companies understood how important these tasks were for the country’s defense and the functioning of critical infrastructure. Therefore, they did not demand immediate payments and did not threaten to halt work due to outstanding debts.

“Our companies acted this way, recognizing the critical importance of these state tasks for the country’s defense capabilities and vital functions. We never once allowed ourselves to address the issue of debt in an ultimatum-like manner, by threatening to halt work or by exerting media pressure on the Agency’s leadership. However, it is no longer possible to conceal the problem,” the statement reads. The association emphasizes that the amount of debt has already reached a critical level and poses risks to the financial stability of road construction companies.

Who Does the Government Owe the Most To?

According to the National Agency for Roads of Ukraine (NADU), the largest amounts of debt have accumulated with three major contractors. In particular, the debt to Avtomagistral-Pivden LLC exceeds 9.85 billion UAH. Of this amount, funding sources have not yet been identified for 5.7 billion UAH.

The government owes over 6 billion UAH to ONUR—ONUR CONSTRUCTION INTERNATIONAL LLC. Of this amount, approximately 3 billion UAH also lacks identified sources of funding.

Another 3.2 billion UAH is owed to RDS—ROSTDORSTROY LLC. More than 2.1 billion hryvnias of this amount lack a specified source of funding. Thus, a significant portion of the debts consists not only of delayed payments but also of funds for which the government has not yet determined the specific sources from which they are to be paid.

Road builders are asking that some contractors not be left without payment

The association also reported that, based on information from one of the market participants, it learned of a meeting between representatives of contracting companies and the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development of Ukraine. According to this information, during the meeting, the parties allegedly developed a plan to repay the accumulated debts.

The NADU would welcome such a step if the information were confirmed. However, the agency emphasizes that any future plan must take into account the interests of all companies that have performed work for the government, not just individual contractors. “If this is true, the Association can only welcome the government’s intention to resolve the debt problem, which has now reached alarming proportions. However, it is important that the ‘repayment plan’ cover all market participants,” the association noted.

Road builders are counting on the government to coordinate the actions of the relevant agencies and adopt specific decisions regarding payments. In their view, without this, the industry risks losing part of the production capacity needed to repair roads, restore damaged infrastructure, and fulfill new government contracts. According to the National Association of Road Builders of Ukraine (NADU), the preservation of more than 15,000 jobs depends on the settlement of these debts. The association is calling on the Cabinet of Ministers not to delay resolving the issue and to begin repaying debts to contractors. This was reported by the National Association of Road Builders of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has completed nearly half of the road repairs on state highways planned for completion by June 1.

On the M-03 Kyiv–Poltava highway, a temporary detour has been built next to the destroyed bridge near the village of Borshchiv in the Kyiv region.

Read us on