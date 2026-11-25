On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, two municipal medical facilities from the Russian-occupied city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast began operating in Truskavets, Lviv Oblast. These are the Central City Hospital and the Primary Health Care Center, where family doctors work. The relocation will allow medical professionals to continue their work and provide care to residents of the Toretsk community outside the occupied territory.

Due to the Russian occupation of Toretsk, doctors can no longer fully practice in their hometown. Therefore, the institutions decided to relocate to territory controlled by Ukraine so as not to interrupt the provision of medical services to their patients.

The doctors’ new place of work is Truskavets—a city in the Lviv region. City council officials explained that this option was chosen after lengthy discussions and calculations. In particular, they took into account the needs of displaced persons, as the community is home to many internally displaced people. “Unfortunately, Toretsk is currently under Russian occupation, so Toretsk medical professionals can only provide medical services to their residents outside this territory,” the Truskavets City Council noted.

Which medical facilities have relocated to Truskavets

Two municipal institutions from Toretsk have been relocated to the Lviv region. The first is the Central City Hospital, which provides medical care to patients in various specialties. The second is the Primary Health Care Center, where family doctors work and provide basic medical services.

Representatives from the Donetsk and Lviv regions took part in the opening ceremony. Donetsk Oblast was represented by Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional military administration; Vasyl Chynchyk, mayor of Toretsk; and the directors of both medical institutions—Ihor Boshtan and Anna Ryabova. Staff members from the hospital and the primary care center also joined the event.

Relocating these medical facilities makes it possible to preserve not only the facilities themselves but also the jobs of their employees. Medical professionals will be able to continue their work, and residents of the Toretsk community who fled the occupied territories will be able to receive care from doctors they know. However, the city council’s announcement did not specify the exact locations, operating hours, or list of available services.

Why Medical Professionals Chose Truskavets

The Truskavets City Council explained that when selecting a new location for medical facilities, they took into account the number of displaced persons in the community. According to city council representatives, the ratio of internally displaced persons to the local population here is one of the highest in Ukraine. For the community, this means an increased need for medical services. People who have left their homes due to the war need consultations with family doctors, medical examinations, and treatment. Therefore, the arrival of medical facilities from Toretsk could provide vital support for both IDPs from Donetsk Oblast and other residents of the community.

At the same time, the relocation does not mean that the hospitals are no longer part of the Toretsk community. They continue to operate outside their hometown due to the occupation. This arrangement helps maintain the connection between healthcare workers and patients who were forced to leave the Donetsk region.

Medical staff hope to return to Toretsk

Andriy Kulchynskyi, head of the Truskavets community, congratulated his colleagues on the start of their work and expressed hope for cooperation between the medical institutions. He also emphasized that the current relocation should not be a permanent solution. “We believe that, in time, Ukraine will prevail, and Toretsk’s medical institutions will be able to return to their homeland and provide services to the residents of Toretsk in the Donetsk region under a peaceful Ukrainian sky. In the meantime, we look forward to positive and mutually beneficial cooperation between our medical institutions and specialists,” said Andriy Kulchynskyi.

Thus, as long as Toretsk remains under Russian occupation, its medical professionals will continue to work in territory controlled by Ukraine. The opening of two facilities in Truskavets makes it possible to retain medical teams and ensure access to care for people who were forced to leave their hometown. The Truskavets City Council announced the start of operations at these medical facilities.

In the Toretsk area, there are no longer any reported instances of Russian military personnel attempting to pose as civilians, as there are no longer any civilians remaining in the area.

Read us on