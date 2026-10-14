Koretsky Outlined Ukraine's External Financing Needs for 2027

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, speaking at a ministerial roundtable during the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, stated that the country’s need for external budget financing for 2027 amounts to more than $52 billion.

According to the head of government, nearly $20 billion of this amount has already been clearly defined under international agreements with the EU, the IMF, and Japan, while an additional $32.6 billion (30 billion euros) must be raised. In addition to direct budgetary support, the off-budget needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are estimated at $45 billion (€40 billion), as budgetary expenditures on the security and defense sector in 2027 will amount to about 44% of GDP.

The Prime Minister also reported that, due to massive Russian strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure and the shutdown of enterprises, tax revenues by the end of this year will be approximately $1.5 billion less than previously forecast. At the same time, Koretsky thanked international partners for their support, singling out the European Union for its $90 billion Ukraine Support Loan program for 2026–2027.

The Prime Minister announced this on Telegram.

Earlier reports indicated that Ukraine faces a shortfall of approximately 69 billion euros for 2027 beyond the amount of aid already pledged. Meanwhile, the European Union has reacted skeptically to Kyiv’s new request for additional funding.

The European Union plans to provide Ukraine with 920 million euros to restore and strengthen its energy infrastructure ahead of the winter season. This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

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