Fisheries inspectors uncovered two cases of illegal fishing in water bodies in the Dnipropetrovsk and Vinnytsia regions. The total amount of damages exceeded 629,000 hryvnias.

On the Mokra Sura River in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a man used two nets to catch 42 kg of fish, including crucian carp, carp, perch, and pikeperch. The damages were estimated at 317,000 hryvnias.

In Vinnytsia Oblast, another violator was caught using 18 nets. He illegally caught over 100 kg of fish and crayfish, causing damages amounting to 312,000 hryvnias.

Administrative reports were filed in both cases, and materials are being prepared to initiate criminal proceedings. The prohibited fishing gear was confiscated, and the live fish were released back into the water.

Source: State Agency for Land Reclamation and Fisheries of Ukraine

Law enforcement officials have opened a criminal investigation into the pollution of the Zbruch River and the mass fish kill in the Skala-Podilska community in Ternopil Oblast. Specialists from the State Environmental Inspection identified the likely site of the chemical discharge and detected elevated levels of ammonium, nitrates, nitrites, and biochemical oxygen demand in the water.

In South Africa, authorities have temporarily restricted sardine fishing for all permit holders following a mass fish kill along the coast. Until October 2, they are permitted to land no more than 25% of the unused total allowable catch for 2026.

Read us on