The Rokytne District Court in Rivne Oblast handed down a sentence to an 11th-grade student who, along with accomplices, organized the illegal smuggling of men of draft age across the border. They received $3,000 for their services.

The court sentenced the student to two years of probation. In addition, his motorcycle, which was used during the illegal smuggling of the men, was confiscated.

From April to July of this year, the 11th-grade student at the Blazhiv Lyceum used Telegram to offer to transport men subject to military service—who intended to evade mobilization—to the Belarusian border.

As the investigation established, the student organized the scheme together with accomplices. The boy himself served as the driver. On July 4, he received instructions on how to illegally cross the border. According to these instructions, he was to drive the draft dodger to the Belarusian border, after which he was to receive $3,000.

The next day, the 11th-grader picked up the client on a Loncin motorcycle near the village of Masevychi in the Sarny District. The border guards detained the person evading service along with the smuggler around 7:00 p.m. in the village of Poznan, near the border with the Republic of Belarus.

In court, the defendant, together with his legal representative, entered into a plea agreement with the prosecutor’s office. The young man sincerely repented and voluntarily donated 20,000 hryvnias to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Judge Alla Komziuk found the student guilty under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation of a person across the state border of Ukraine, committed by a group of persons acting in concert and for financial gain) and sentenced him to two years of probation. The court also confiscated the motorcycle. The verdict can still be appealed in the appellate court.

This was reported with reference to OpenDataBot.

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