In Transcarpathia, a former priest has been charged with the murder of three people

In Zakarpattia, a former clergyman of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church—Moscow Patriarchate—was charged following a shooting in the village of Vyshkovo, which left three people dead and two others wounded. According to investigators, the 45-year-old local resident first shot a married couple in the yard of their home and then opened fire on passersby. Law enforcement officers also seized an unregistered firearm during searches of the man’s home and on the grounds of the church where he served.

The former clergyman of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate has been notified that he is suspected of the intentional murder of three people and the attempted murder of two others. This refers to a shooting that took place on October 15 in the village of Vyshkovo, Khust District, Zakarpattia Oblast. According to law enforcement officials, investigators from the Khust District Police Department have classified the detainee’s actions under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He is suspected of the intentional murder of two or more people for hooliganistic motives, as well as of attempting to commit such a crime.

The police explained that the charges were filed under paragraphs 1 and 7 of Part 2 of Article 115 and Part 2 of Article 15 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. At this stage, these are merely allegations. The court will make the final determinations regarding the circumstances of the crime and the man’s guilt.

How the shooting in Vyshkov occurred

According to police, the shooting took place on October 15 at approximately 4:00 p.m. According to the investigation, a 45-year-old resident of the village, who had previously served as a clergyman of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), is implicated in the crime. Law enforcement officials determined that the man, armed with a gun, entered the yard of a local resident. There, he fired several shots at the homeowner and his wife. Afterward, according to the investigation, the man went out into the street and began shooting at passersby.

As a result of the attack, two men died at the scene. They were 62 and 64 years old. Another victim—an 86-year-old woman—later died in the hospital. Two men, aged 72 and 86, sustained gunshot wounds. According to police, they are under medical supervision. Thus, the shooting claimed the lives of three people, and two others require medical attention.

Police are investigating a possible motive

Investigators are trying to determine what might have caused the attack. Among the theories being examined by law enforcement is a domestic dispute between the suspect and other residents of the village.

However, the exact motive for the crime has not yet been determined. The investigation aims to establish what led up to the shooting and whether the attack was premeditated.

Unregistered weapons were seized during searches

After the man’s arrest, law enforcement officers conducted urgent searches at his residence and on the grounds of the church where he served. During the search, police discovered and seized several unregistered firearms. Among them was an IZH-18 hunting rifle. Law enforcement officers also found ammunition and a bag containing a substance resembling marijuana.

All seized items were sent for forensic analysis. Experts are to determine the characteristics of the firearms and ammunition, as well as identify the composition of the substance. In addition, blood samples were taken from the detainee. They will be tested to determine whether the man was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident.

The suspect is being held in a detention center

After his arrest, the man was placed in a temporary detention facility. Prosecutors are now preparing a motion to the court to impose a pretrial restraint measure on him. The prosecution will request that the suspect be remanded in custody without the right to bail. The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officials are continuing to establish all the circumstances of the shooting, the possible motive for the attack, and other details of the case. This was reported by the regional police.

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