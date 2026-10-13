NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have announced 10 charges in cases involving the alleged embezzlement of more than 26.8 million hryvnias from the state-owned enterprises “Ukrzaliznytsia” and “Lisy Ukrainy.” According to investigators, the funds were embezzled by artificially inflating the cost of goods during government procurement.

According to the investigation, the procurement scheme involving “Lisy Ukrainy” from May through December 2024 centered on metal pallets and plastic crates.

Due to the inflated prices, the state-owned enterprise, according to law enforcement officials, overpaid 21.5 million hryvnias. A portion of the funds may have gone to the scheme’s organizers and company officials.

Another case involves the procurement of power transformers for “Ukrzaliznytsia.” Between September 2023 and May 2025, a company controlled by the scheme’s participants, investigators claim, illegally received 5.2 million hryvnias.

Among the ten suspects are employees of state-owned enterprises and a current employee of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The suspects’ actions have been classified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—misappropriation of property through abuse of official position. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Source: NABU and SAPO

Skorokhod, a suspect in the NABU case, is demanding that the recordings from the “Midas” case be made public immediately.

As a reminder, Skorokhod, a member of parliament suspected of corruption, threatened to file a complaint with the U.S. and the EU.

Additionally, MP Anna Skorokhod is suspected of extorting a quarter of a million dollars.

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