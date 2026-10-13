Olena Kravets shared a video of her first evacuation from a train with her children

Actress and TV host Olena Kravets, who temporarily moved with her younger children to Ivano-Frankivsk, shared photos of their travels on Ukrzaliznytsia trains and spoke about their first evacuation. Due to the danger, the family had to wait out the air raid alert in one of the villages.

The train they were riding on stopped repeatedly in the middle of a field due to air raid alerts. However, Olena and her 10-year-old twins, Ivan and Kateryna, tried to find the silver lining even in such a situation. In particular, the boy enjoyed the unusual experience of using the restroom under the open sky.

“I don’t know what exactly my children will remember from this trip. I hope it won’t be the evacuation, but rather playing ‘spa salon’ and how a fairy flew around the train car. Oh, and using the outdoor restroom at Ms. Natalia’s place,” the host wrote.

Olena Kravets left Kyiv with her children.

Ukrainian producer and performer Potap found himself at the center of controversy after a failed joke about Maxim Galkin during the Laima Rendezvous Jūrmala 2026 festival in Latvia. Alla Pugacheva and her husband were present at the event, and the artists’ reaction to Potap’s remarks sparked a wave of discussion on social media.

Gennady Viter, the producer of the “Music Platform” project and a singer himself, stated that he would not invite Potap to participate in his show. According to him, the reason is the artist’s lack of a clear stance on the war in Ukraine.

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