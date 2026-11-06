The first snow has already been spotted in several regions of Ukraine

On November 6, residents of several regions of Ukraine reported the first winter precipitation. Hail and freezing rain were observed in Cherkasy and Shostka, while snow and sleet fell in the Carpathians, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Khmelnytskyi regions. People began sharing photos of this unusual November weather on social media.

Forecasters had predicted the cold snap, nighttime frosts, and the first snow in advance. And now, winter is gradually making its presence felt in various regions of the country. However, the precipitation wasn’t snow everywhere: in some places, hail or freezing rain fell instead of snowflakes. The first images of this unusual weather appeared on local Telegram channels and social media.

Cherkasy Region

In Cherkasy on November 6, hail fell instead of the expected snow. This was reported by the local Telegram channels “News Cherkassy” and “Tvoï Cherkasy.” Later, city residents also noticed freezing rain. The published photos show raindrops that had frozen due to the low temperature.

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Meanwhile, a video of the precipitation—which the authors described as rain mixed with snow—appeared in the “Typical Cherkasy” Facebook group. “First snow or hail? Rain mixed with snow fell in Cherkasy,” the post noted.

Sumy Oblast

Unusual weather was also recorded in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. Hail also fell there on November 6. Photos of the event were posted on Facebook by the local community “NA MEZHI.” “November is surprising us with its weather in our city,” the authors of the post wrote.

The published photos show how the hail covered the ground and surrounding surfaces.

Lviv Region

In the Lviv region, the first snow was spotted in the Stryi district. Specifically, snowflakes were falling in the village of Tukhlya near Slavske. A video from there was posted by the Telegram channel “Trukha Lviv.” Snow was also reported in other parts of the Carpathians.

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Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

The first winter precipitation has also reached the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Snow was spotted in Tatariv and at the Bukovel ski resort. Footage of the November weather was shared on the Telegram channel “Ivano-Frankivsk 24/7.” The video shows snowflakes falling against the backdrop of a mountain landscape.

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Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Residents of Kamianets-Podilskyi also saw the first snow. According to a post by the local community “KOD Kamianets-Podilskyi” on Facebook, the city experienced wet snow mixed with rain. “The first snow has fallen in Kamianets-Podilskyi. Residents are seeing wet snow mixed with rain. Winter is gradually making its presence felt,” the post reads.

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When the snow arrived in the Carpathians

Winter weather began to set in much earlier in the mountains. As early as September, cold Arctic air reached the Carpathians, after which the first snow fell in the highlands. Temperatures as low as -2°C were recorded on Mount Pip Ivan at that time. By September 24, it had grown even colder in the highlands, and the ground was covered with a thin layer of snow. In mid-October, snowfall returned. At that time, the temperature on Mount Pip Ivan dropped to -5°C.

On October 27, snow also fell at the Dragobrat ski resort, located in the Rakhiv District of Zakarpattia Oblast. And on the night of November 4, temperatures in the highlands of the Carpathians dropped to -9°C. Experts recorded this in the morning, although by that time there was almost no snow left in the mountains.

Now, the first winter precipitation has been observed even outside the highlands. In some cities, it was wet snow; in others, hail or freezing rain. Thus, November is gradually bringing true winter weather to Ukraine.

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