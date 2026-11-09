Oleksandr Kunitsky, a member of parliament from the “Servant of the People” faction who left Ukraine in September 2024, participated in a vote in the Verkhovna Rada on November 9, 2026—his first such participation in over two years.

According to the “Chesno” movement, the lawmaker voted in favor of draft resolution No. 15220, and the faction’s spokesperson, Yulia Paliychuk, officially confirmed his return. Earlier, in September 2024, Kunitsky left on a business trip to Israel, after which he traveled to the United States and stated that he refused to return to face punishment by police for an incident involving his detention at a checkpoint in March 2022. Due to his absence from plenary sessions, the Verkhovna Rada Secretariat suspended his salary payments starting in September 2024.

Source: Chesno Movement.

The Verkhovna Rada did not support a resolution to remove People’s Deputy Oleksandr Kunitsky from the Committee on Law Enforcement.

In Kyiv, law enforcement officials are investigating an incident involving a Ukrainian MP suspected of assaulting a young man. The victim contacted the police and reported that he had been struck by an MP who, according to sources, is Oleksandr Kunitsky. The incident occurred in downtown Kyiv, where, according to social media posts, Kunitsky gave a “kick in the butt” to a young man riding a scooter.

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