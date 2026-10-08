Electricity rates for residential customers will remain unchanged

The government has extended the special regulations governing the electricity market through April 30, 2027. This means that current rates for residential consumers will remain unchanged.

Ukrainians will continue to pay 4.32 UAH per kWh.

For homes with electric heating, as well as those without gas service or centralized heating, the preferential rate of 2.64 UAH per kWh remains in effect.

Source: Ministry of Energy

Ukrainians are to be reimbursed 92.67 million UAH that they overpaid for housing and utility services due to violations in the setting and application of rates. Since the beginning of 2026, the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection has conducted 140 unscheduled inspections and found violations in 88.6% of cases. As of the end of August, consumers had already been refunded 636,800 UAH.

As of June 30, 2026, Ukrainians owed 104.2 billion hryvnias for housing and utility services. The largest portion of the debt is for heat and hot water, as well as gas.

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