A technical glitch occurred in the Reserve+ system

Users are reporting possible technical issues with the “Reserve+” mobile app. In light of these reports of disruptions, Ukrainians are advised to obtain paper copies of their military registration documents in advance so they have them on hand in case the service becomes temporarily unavailable.

“Reserve+” is a mobile app from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine that allows those subject to military service, conscripts, and reservists to view their military registration data and obtain an electronic military registration document.

However, as of the time of this report, there is no confirmed information regarding the causes of a possible outage, its scope, or duration. It also remains to be officially clarified whether technical issues have affected users’ access to electronic military registration documents.

To avoid difficulties in the event of temporary unavailability of the app, users are advised to ensure they have access to their documents in advance.

In particular, the electronic military registration document in “Reserve+” can be downloaded or printed in advance to have a copy outside the app.

At the same time, before using a paper copy, it is important to check the current requirements for military registration documents and the procedure for presenting them.

Therefore, “Reserve+” users are advised to prepare paper copies of their documents in advance in case of technical issues. There is currently no officially confirmed information regarding the causes or extent of a potential outage.

Previously, the “Reserve+” app once again allowed users to apply for deferments related to disability. This applies to cases where the disability affects the conscript himself, his child, or his parents. The service resumed operation after technical work on the Ministry of Social Policy’s systems was completed.

If the grounds for deferment are confirmed automatically, the user can apply for it without having to visit a regional recruitment center in person. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

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