A 29-year-old man will stand trial in Sumy for preparing to sell drugs

The Sumy City District Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the court against a 29-year-old resident of the regional capital who is suspected of preparing to sell narcotics and psychotropic substances on an especially large scale.

According to the investigation, the man received bulk shipments of prohibited substances to sell them later.

The pretrial investigation established that in August 2026, the man used a messaging app under a pseudonym to order more than one kilogram of the psychotropic substance “PVP.” Law enforcement officers detained the suspect while he was receiving the package.

In addition, a search of his residence revealed nearly half a kilogram of other illegal substances.

Overall, the young man planned to distribute cannabis and psychotropic substances (“4-MMS,” “PVP,” and amphetamine) in the city of Sumy.

The defendant’s actions have been classified as the illegal acquisition and possession with intent to distribute narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances on an especially large scale, committed repeatedly (Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Under the provisions of the article, he faces a sentence of 9 to 12 years with confiscation of property.

The defendant is being held in custody without the possibility of bail.

The pretrial investigation was completed by investigators from the Sumy District Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy Oblast under the procedural supervision of the prosecutor’s office.

Note: In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime and may not be subjected to criminal punishment until their guilt has been proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a woman was caught selling hard drugs.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a woman embezzled nearly 8,000 euros from her own daughter.

Fake electricity bills: how to avoid falling for scammers’ tricks.

Scammers intimidated a 13-year-old daughter of a soldier and swindled $54,000 from her.

Read us on