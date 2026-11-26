In 2026, Ukraine received nearly 9,000 metric tons of humanitarian aid in the form of energy equipment. This is the largest annual volume since the Ministry of Energy’s energy hubs began operations. At the same time, the country needs at least 100 mobile diesel generators to meet the needs of major cities.

Equipment deliveries from international partners have been ongoing since the first months of the full-scale war. Since March 2022, under the coordination of the Ministry of Energy, Ukraine has received 2,759 humanitarian shipments. Their total weight exceeds 35,300 metric tons. Aid was provided by partners from 40 countries. In the first year of the full-scale war alone, 450 shipments of energy equipment were delivered to Ukraine. Their weight exceeded 5,650 metric tons, and the aid was provided by 30 countries.

In early September 2026, the Ministry of Energy reported receiving 2,557 shipments with a total weight of over 32,500 metric tons. Since then, another 202 shipments of equipment have arrived. In total, Ukraine has received nearly 9,000 metric tons of energy aid this year—the highest figure since the energy hubs began operating. Some of the equipment has already been distributed to the regions. Specifically, from the beginning of 2026 through September, the following were shipped from the hubs’ warehouses:

3,305 generators;

257 transformers;

190 units of other equipment. Among them are modular boiler houses, cogeneration units, and boilers.

This equipment helps restore damaged facilities, maintain the operation of energy infrastructure, and provide consumers with electricity and heat.

How Ukraine Distributes International Aid

The Ministry of Energy uses the AidEnergy digital platform to track and distribute equipment. Through this platform, international partners provide information about aid, and Ukrainian institutions and organizations can receive the necessary equipment. The platform has 464 registered international partners and donors and 769 Ukrainian aid recipients.

With the help of AidEnergy, more than 1.75 million units of various equipment, as well as more than 50,800 kilometers of cable products, have already been registered and distributed. In total, since 2022, Ukrainian recipients have received over 32,468 metric tons of energy equipment.

Denys Shmyhal thanked foreign partners, international organizations, and donors for their support. According to him, this aid enables Ukrainian energy workers to repair damaged infrastructure and maintain the power grid’s operation despite constant Russian attacks. “We thank our partners, international organizations, and donors for all the assistance provided, which enables energy workers to restore damaged infrastructure, carry out repairs, and ensure the stable operation of the power grid amid constant attacks by Russia,” the minister wrote.

Ukraine Discussed New Supplies with Turkey’s Aksa Energy

Separately, Denys Shmyhal met with representatives of the Turkish energy company Aksa Energy. The parties discussed further cooperation and the implementation of agreements previously reached by the presidents of Ukraine and Turkey, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. During the meeting between the leaders, the discussion focused, in particular, on protecting Ukraine’s energy sector from Russian attacks ahead of winter. Ukraine and the Turkish company are now exploring options for supplying equipment for electricity generation. Some of this equipment may be provided as humanitarian aid.

Shmyhal thanked Aksa Energy for the mobile diesel generators and power plants that the company has already provided to Ukraine. At the same time, the need for such equipment remains high. “Today, we need at least 100 mobile diesel generators to meet the needs of major cities,” the minister emphasized.

In addition to diesel generators, Ukraine is interested in receiving gas generators and energy storage systems. Such equipment can help cities secure additional sources of electricity and maintain the operation of critical facilities during disruptions in the centralized power supply.

Special attention was given to the energy sector in the Odesa region

Another topic of the meeting was the energy independence of the Odesa region. Ukraine and Aksa Energy agreed to work together on resuming projects to deploy mobile power plants. Specifically, they plan to consider such installations for Odesa and Izmail. The parties also discussed cooperation in the gas sector. Ukraine has significant underground gas storage capacity, which can be used not only for its own needs but also for storing gas for subsequent delivery to European countries.

Thus, cooperation with the Turkish company covers several areas at once: the supply of generators, the development of mobile power generation, support for the energy sector in the Odesa region, and the use of Ukrainian gas storage facilities. At the same time, the need for additional equipment remains significant, especially as winter approaches. This was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal.

Ukraine requested emergency assistance from Poland and Romania and purchased 2,000 MW of electricity from these countries on the eve of August 21.

Due to the emergency shutdown of one of its nuclear units and the insufficient total capacity of Ukrainian power plants to meet evening demand, Ukraine’s power grid was forced to receive emergency assistance from the power grids of Romania and Poland from 7:00 to 23:00 on Tuesday.

Read us on