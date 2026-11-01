On Sunday, November 1, it will be cloudy in Ukraine, with rain in some regions. Overnight temperatures will range from +2° to +8°, and daytime highs will reach +6° to +11°. It will be warmest in Zakarpattia, the south, and the east of the country, where temperatures will rise to +15°.

According to the forecast by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the first day of November will bring cloudy weather to Ukraine. At the same time, heavy precipitation is not expected in most regions. Rain is possible in the northeast of the country, as well as in the Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, and at night—also in the eastern regions. No significant precipitation is forecast for the rest of the country. So, despite the cloudy skies, the day will pass without rain in many regions.

In the western regions, there will be fog in some areas at night and in the morning. This may reduce visibility on the roads, so drivers should be careful behind the wheel, especially during morning commutes. The wind will be predominantly from the northwest, with speeds of 5–10 meters per second. Overnight, temperatures in most regions will range from +2° to +8°. It will be warmer in the east and southeast—reaching up to +11° in some places.

During the day, temperatures will range from +6 to +11°. Meanwhile, in Zakarpattia, the south, and the east of Ukraine, temperatures will reach +15°. Thus, the beginning of November will be relatively warm, although there may not be much sunshine. In some regions, there is a chance of rain, and in the west, morning fog is expected. This information was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center on Facebook.

Read us on