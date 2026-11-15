On Sunday, November 15, 2026, Ukraine will be mostly dry and relatively warm. Meteorologists forecast variable cloud cover, with no rain or snow, and daytime temperatures will reach +10°.

According to the forecast by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, temperatures across most regions of the country will range from +3° to +8° during the day. Warmer weather is expected in Zakarpattia and southern Ukraine, where temperatures may reach +10°.

The sky will be cloudy at times, but forecasters do not predict any significant precipitation. Winds will be variable, with speeds of 3–8 m/s.

What will the weather be like in Kyiv and the surrounding region?

Variable cloud cover is also expected in the capital and the Kyiv region on November 15. The day will pass without precipitation. Air temperatures in the region will range from +3° to +8°. It will be slightly cooler in Kyiv—daytime temperatures are forecast to be +5…+7°.

Thus, Sunday promises to be calm in terms of weather: no rain or snow, with moderate winds and temperatures that will remain relatively comfortable for mid-November. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported this on Facebook.

On Friday, November 13, rain and significant temperature fluctuations are forecast across Ukraine. In the south and in most central regions, temperatures will rise to +15…+20°, while an orange danger level has been issued for the west due to heavy precipitation, rain turning to snow, freezing rain, and gusty winds.

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