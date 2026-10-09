Ukrenergo explained the real reasons behind the power outages

The current power outages in Ukraine are caused not by a shortage of electricity, but by massive Russian attacks on transmission lines and substations.

This was reported by Ukrenergo, which noted that the overall power grid maintains a power surplus, which—during peak periods of “green” generation—must even be directed toward export.

The main factors behind the forced restrictions are local power shortages due to the destruction of generation facilities in certain regions, new tactics of enemy shelling with targeted strikes on the transmission system near major cities, as well as the constant threat to repair crews due to air raid alerts and repeated attacks by the occupiers. Despite the challenging conditions, specialists are restoring the grids and urging Ukrainians to conserve electricity in regions with scheduled power outages to reduce the load.

Source: Ukrenergo.

On Saturday, October 10, electricity consumption restrictions will be introduced in some regions of Ukraine. For industry and businesses, power restriction schedules will be in effect around the clock, while hourly blackouts are planned for all categories of consumers. The reason is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, government officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that are systematically targeted by Russia. During the visit, they assessed the damage caused by the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.

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