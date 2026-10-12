Ukrainian actor, comedian, and soldier Ihor Lastochkin wrapped up a fundraiser for a pickup truck for his brigade thanks to a video of him doing an impromptu dance in a dugout. The soldier performed the dance in military uniform and gear to a track popular on social media, calling on viewers to contribute to the unit’s fundraising effort.

The video garnered over 200,000 views and sparked an enthusiastic response among users and representatives of the Ukrainian entertainment industry. The required amount for the vehicle was raised in just one day, after which the soldier updated his post asking people to stop donating since the fundraiser had reached its goal.

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Lastochkin joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in February 2025 and is currently serving on the front lines.

Source: Igor Lastochkin’s Instagram page.

Actor and comedian Igor Lastochkin, known for “League of Laughter” and “Dancing with the Stars,” joined the Armed Forces in February 2025. He initially served as an FPV drone operator in the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade “Kholodny Yar” and later became an officer and commander of an unmanned systems platoon.

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