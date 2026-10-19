A stricter curfew will be implemented in Donetsk Oblast starting November 1

Starting November 1, an extended curfew—from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 a.m.—will be in effect throughout the Donetsk region, with the exception of two communities. Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, announced the signing of the corresponding order.

The Oleksandrivka and Cherkasy communities will remain exceptions, where the curfew will remain as before—from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The decision was made in light of a significant deterioration in the security situation and an intensification of Russian shelling of settlements in the region. The head of the Regional Military Administration urged local residents to strictly adhere to the new movement restrictions and once again called on them to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine, especially families with children.

Source: Statement by Vadym Filashkin/

In Vinnytsia Oblast, the curfew hours have been shortened—it will now be in effect from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. This was announced by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration.

Starting September 10, the curfew in Kyiv and the Kyiv region has been shortened. It will now run from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., for a total of four hours instead of five. As a result, public transportation in the capital will also operate for one hour longer.

Starting September 11, the curfew duration has been shortened throughout the Chernivtsi Oblast; it will now be in effect from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. instead of the current schedule from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Thus, the duration of the restrictions will be reduced from five to three hours.

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