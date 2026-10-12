Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The two leaders discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy emphasized that, following the energy ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia continued to attack Ukrainian energy facilities. According to the head of state, Moscow’s response to this initiative was a series of new strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“I spoke with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Thank you for your solidarity with Ukraine and your support for our people. We discussed how Russia is responding to President Trump’s announcement of an energy ceasefire with new attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. This is exactly how the Russians behave when the pressure eases. It is very important that Europe continue to act on principle,” Zelenskyy said.

Following the conversation, he also reported that Germany is working to organize a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

“It is equally important to work within all other formats that can strengthen Ukraine and all of Europe. We agreed to hold a meeting of national security advisors in the E3 format (the United Kingdom, Germany, and France—ed.) and Ukraine. We also discussed support for Ukraine’s financial stability,” the President noted.

He added that these issues will be discussed in greater detail during this week’s meeting.

The President of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

Zelenskyy announced important agreements with Germany during Merz’s visit.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived by train in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday, October 4, on an unannounced visit. Immediately upon arrival, the head of the German government assured Ukraine of Germany’s continued unwavering support on the eve of what will be the fifth winter amid a full-scale war.

Prior to this, German Chancellor Merz stated that Moscow was not ready for negotiations.

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