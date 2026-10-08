Drones Attacked Podolsk; Airports Are Massively Canceling Flights

On the afternoon of October 8, drones attacked Podolsk in the Moscow Region. As a result of the attack, a 57-year-old man was killed, another woman was injured, and three cars caught fire. The attack also caused widespread flight delays and cancellations in the Moscow region.

Drones attacked the city of Podolsk, south of Moscow, on the afternoon of October 8. A 57-year-old man was killed in the Klimovsk neighborhood as a result of the attack. Local authorities have not yet provided further details about his death. A 37-year-old woman was also injured. She was on 50th Anniversary of October Avenue. Her condition is being assessed.

In addition, three cars caught fire following the attack. Windows were damaged in one of the apartment buildings. “Emergency services continue to work at the scene. Experts are surveying the area and documenting all the damage,” Vorobyov wrote. Local social media groups report that one of the explosions occurred between buildings No. 22 and No. 22A on 50th Anniversary of October Avenue and a kindergarten. Eyewitnesses described a powerful explosion. “The roar was terrifying. All the windows in several cars were shattered,” wrote one local resident.

According to local residents, the attack took place between approximately 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. However, the Russian Ministry of Defense did not report repelling any drone attacks in the Moscow region. The attack also disrupted operations at Moscow’s airports. Starting at 3:24 p.m., restrictions went into effect at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky, according to Rosaviatsiya.

Sheremetyevo, meanwhile, continued to receive and dispatch flights, but only with prior approval. Due to the restrictions at Moscow’s airports, widespread flight delays and cancellations began. According to estimates by the local Telegram channel “Ostorozhno, Moskva,” the issues affected approximately 140 flights. The situation was most severe at Sheremetyevo, where 65 flights were delayed or canceled.

At Vnukovo, schedule changes affected 23 departing flights and 32 arriving flights. At Domodedovo, at least 17 flights scheduled to arrive at the airport were delayed. Some planes had to be rerouted to other cities. In particular, flights from Dubai and Tbilisi bound for Vnukovo landed at Strigino Airport in Nizhny Novgorod. In total, according to local sources, at least nine flights were rerouted.

Thus, the drone attack resulted not only in damage in Podolsk and the death of one person. It also seriously disrupted air traffic in the Moscow region, where widespread flight delays and cancellations began throughout the day. This was reported by Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow Region.

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