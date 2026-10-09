Putin's plane was unable to land in Moscow due to a drone attack

On October 9, the Russian dictator’s plane was unable to land at one of Moscow’s airports due to yet another air attack. Due to a security threat in the airspace over the Russian capital, temporary restrictions were imposed on the arrival and departure of aircraft, causing serious delays in air traffic.

It is reported that four special aircraft from the presidential “Russia” air fleet were circling in a holding pattern near Moscow. Three of them were returning from Turkmenistan, where the dictator’s visit had concluded. Two planes may have been diverted to St. Petersburg. It is unknown which plane Putin was on.

Amid the threat, some of the planes were urgently rerouted to alternate airports in other regions. In particular, military and civilian flights were received at airports in Kazan, St. Petersburg, and other cities, where aircraft were forced to divert due to the inability to land safely at the Moscow hub.

Russian media reported this on the afternoon of October 9.

Prior to this, the head of the Presidential Administration, Kirill Budanov, stated that Ukraine had begun closing Russian airspace, albeit belatedly due to requests from its partners.

Ukraine called on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to take measures due to the growing danger to civilian aircraft in Russian airspace. Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister of Community and Territorial Development, addressed ICAO Secretary-General Juan Carlos Salazar and proposed considering a complete ban on civilian aviation flights over Russia.

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