Moscow views direct military confrontation with European countries as one of the possible scenarios by 2045, developing strategies regarding Poland, Northern Europe, and the Baltic states.

According to the press service of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, the Kremlin’s key objective at present is to undermine European support for Ukraine through hybrid warfare tactics, including sabotage, cyberattacks, disinformation, and espionage.

Intelligence officials emphasized that there are approximately 400 Russian intelligence officers operating in European countries to test NATO’s response and the limits of its collective defense, and that Russia views the creation of regional crises on the Alliance’s eastern flank as a means to demonstrate NATO’s inability to rapidly defend its members.

Source: Press Service of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian army could attack a NATO member state within the next five years. This would test the Alliance’s resilience.

Before meeting with an American delegation consisting of U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, dictator Putin stated that Russia is allegedly ready to go to war with Europe but has no such intention.

In the event of a Russian attack on NATO members, the Alliance could launch a preemptive strike against targets on Russian territory, according to Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it entirely possible that Russia could open a second front against another European country even before the war in Ukraine ends.

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