In the Khmelnytskyi region, law enforcement officers apprehended a 50-year-old man who was searching for antiquities using a metal detector and sold a Bronze Age treasure he had found through an online auction. Representatives of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine notified the police about the sale of rare archaeological artifacts. Law enforcement officers subsequently located the buyer and seized the ancient artifacts from him.

Employees of the National Museum of Ukrainian History contacted law enforcement. They had noticed a listing on an online auction site for the sale of a treasure of exceptional historical and cultural value. During their investigation, police determined that a 50-year-old resident of the Pluzhne territorial community in the Shepetivka district was involved in the sale. The man had been searching for ancient artifacts on his own using a metal detector.

During one of these search expeditions, he stumbled upon a Bronze Age hoard. Among the finds were ancient pieces of jewelry featuring a distinctive ornament in the shape of a so-called “willow leaf.” According to law enforcement officials, archaeologists have found similar objects in burials and hoards dating from the second quarter of the 3rd millennium to the beginning of the 2nd millennium BCE. One comparable example is the rare “Kyiv Treasure,” which is housed in the collection of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine.

Instead of reporting the find to the appropriate authorities, the man put the ancient items up for sale through an online auction. The treasure was subsequently purchased by a 43-year-old resident of the Cherkasy region. To recover the archaeological find, law enforcement officers conducted searches at the man’s residence in the Khmelnytskyi region and at the buyer’s residence in the Cherkasy region. During the search of the seller’s residence, authorities seized a metal detector and a cell phone, which he had used to communicate with the buyer. The treasure itself was found and seized from the Cherkasy resident.

Currently, investigators from the Shepetivka District Police Department are deciding whether to notify the 50-year-old man of his status as a suspect. He may face charges under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Specifically, this involves Part 1 of Article 193—the unlawful appropriation of found treasure that has special historical, scientific, artistic, or cultural value. They are also considering Article 198—the acquisition, receipt, storage, or sale of property obtained through criminal means—and Part 4 of Article 298—the illegal conduct of excavation work at an archaeological heritage site. The pretrial investigation is ongoing. A final legal assessment of the man’s actions will be made after the investigative proceedings are completed. This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Police.

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