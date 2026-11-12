In the Lubenskyi District of the Poltava Region, debris from a Russian drone damaged a power line. As a result, approximately 450 customers in the Khorol community were temporarily left without power. Power company crews are currently working to restore power.

Debris from an enemy UAV fell onto a power line in the Lubny District and damaged it. As a result, approximately 450 customers in the Khorol community were left without power. This is a temporary power outage caused by damage to the power infrastructure. “In the Lubenskyi district, debris from an enemy UAV damaged a power line. About 450 customers in the Khorol community are temporarily without power,” Dyakivnych wrote on his Telegram channel.

Utility workers have already begun repair work. Specialists are expected to repair the damage and restore power to community residents. The exact time for power restoration has not yet been announced. Local residents are asked to follow updates from regional and local authorities regarding the power supply situation. The damage was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

On the morning of November 11, Poltava came under attack by Russian drones, and a series of explosions rocked the city. This was reported by Kateryna Yamshchikova, secretary of the Poltava City Council, and Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the regional military administration.

On the night of November 10, Russian forces struck Poltava, damaging an energy infrastructure facility. Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported the attack.

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