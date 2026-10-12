Since the start of the full-scale invasion, investigators with the National Police of Ukraine have opened 246,219 criminal cases involving crimes committed by Russian military personnel and their accomplices. The majority of these—228,992 cases—were initiated under the article on violations of the laws and customs of war.

According to law enforcement data as of October 12, 2026, 9,414 cases involving violations of Ukraine’s territorial integrity are also under investigation, 4,785 cases involving collaboration, 453 involving treason, and 153 involving sexual violence committed by the occupiers.

Separate data has been released regarding Russia’s crimes against minors: as a result of the aggression, 760 children were killed, 2,950 were wounded, 2,361 children are considered missing, and 20,651 children were deported to the Russian Federation, of whom 2,672 have been successfully returned.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Europol has compiled data on nearly 3,000 suspects in war crimes in Ukraine.

As a reminder, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has committed 977 crimes against journalists and the media in Ukraine.

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