Russians struck a high-rise building in Odesa; a child was injured

Russian troops attacked Odesa and struck a high-rise residential building in a densely populated area of the city. A 13-year-old girl was injured in the strike and is receiving medical care. A fire broke out on the roof of the building, and apartments on the top floor were damaged.

Russian troops launched an attack on Odesa. The target of the attack was a high-rise building in a densely populated area of the city. A child was injured as a result of the strike, and a fire broke out in the residential building. He initially reported damage to the residential building and later provided further details on the consequences of the Russian strike. “The enemy targeted a high-rise residential building in a densely populated area of Odesa. A 13-year-old girl was injured. Medical personnel are providing her with the necessary care,” Lysak said.

According to him, the building’s roof caught fire after the strike. Apartments on the top floor were also damaged. No information on other consequences of the attack was provided at the time of the report.

Emergency services are on the scene

Relevant agencies have been mobilized to address the aftermath of the strike. They are working at the site of the impact and providing assistance following the Russian attack. An emergency response center has also been set up in Odesa, where residents of the damaged building can receive necessary assistance. City services are coordinating efforts at the scene.

So far, one casualty has been reported—a 13-year-old girl. Medical personnel are treating her. The circumstances and final consequences of the Russian attack are being determined. Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported the attack.

Russia plans to launch strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure to trigger a large-scale humanitarian crisis. According to The New York Times, the main targets of the Russian attacks are expected to be Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa. The goal of these strikes is to cut off electricity and heat supplies to these cities.

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