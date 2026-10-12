Russia's Starlink counterpart, Rassvet, poses a threat to all of Europe — Destinus

Russia is developing the “Rassvet” satellite communications system, which could pose a serious threat—first to Ukraine and later to other European countries. Europe needs to accelerate investment in affordable defense technologies that can be rapidly produced in large quantities.

This was stated by Oleksandr Danylyuk, president of the defense technology company Destinus, during the Warsaw Security Forum.

According to him, the Russian system can provide navigation capabilities anywhere in Europe. Danylyuk urged not to underestimate the potential risks and to allocate funds now to counter these new technologies.

He also emphasized the need to develop inexpensive and effective weapon systems suitable for mass production. He noted that this approach is already proving effective in Ukraine, but Russia is also actively using similar solutions in the war.

Danylyuk added that merely demonstrating military strength is not enough to deter Russia—European states must ensure genuine readiness for defense. In his view, uncertainty on the part of the adversary regarding the use of military capabilities must be combined with the actual ability to employ them.

Source: Ukrinform

On the night of September 20, Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya district, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

Russia could use its launch vehicles to simultaneously place a large number of “Rassvet” system satellites into orbit. Serhiy Beskrestnov, an advisor to the President of Ukraine on the development of defense technologies, believes that such a system could potentially enhance Russia’s capabilities in controlling drones and missiles.

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