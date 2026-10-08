The SBU exposed a soldier who, after deserting, began working for Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has exposed yet another Russian informant among the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He turned out to be a conscript from the Poltava region who, acting on orders from the Russian Federation, returned after deserting his unit and began working for the enemy. He passed information to the Russian side, which the occupiers used to direct fire at the positions of his assault regiment and neighboring units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

It has been established that Russian intelligence officers were primarily interested in the coordinates of the largest concentrations of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and equipment, as well as the training grounds where the suspect underwent combat training.

According to SBU cyber experts, the suspect was recruited by the enemy after he left his military unit without authorization and began looking for “easy” money on specialized Telegram channels.

After being recruited, he was given a mission: to return from the temporary deployment site to his unit to gather intelligence for adjusting Russian artillery strikes.

It has been documented that the informant “leaked” the geolocation of the temporary deployment site of the battalion in which he served to the Russians and left the military unit under the pretext of going to a hospital.

However, instead of visiting the medical facility, the suspect went into hiding at his residence in Kremenchuk.

SBU officers secured the Defense Forces’ locations in the area under enemy reconnaissance in advance and detained the spotter.

During searches, a smartphone was found in his possession, which he used to coordinate his actions with a Russian intelligence officer. To maintain secrecy, the informant used an anonymous chat app and regularly deleted his messages.

Currently, Security Service investigators have informed the detainee that he is suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive operations were carried out by SBU officers in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions under the procedural guidance of the Poltava Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Central Region.

This was reported by the SBU.

The SBU has urged Ukrainians not to post photos or videos of Russian attacks.

The SBU detained a soldier whom Russia had recruited through a dating website.

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