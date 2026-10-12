Late in the evening on October 12, the Left Bank of Kyiv came under attack from ballistic missiles. According to the “Nikolaevsky Vanyok” channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

According to preliminary data, the attack involved a series of six RM-48U missiles—a Russian single-stage solid-fuel missile converted from obsolete anti-aircraft missiles and target missiles for the S-300 / S-400 “Triumph” air defense systems to strike ground targets. Kyiv is being attacked with them from the Bryansk region.

It is currently unknown whether the lack of reliable tracking data is related to U.S. threats to stop providing intelligence.

As a reminder, reports of Russian ballistic missile launches are part of the intelligence data that the United States shares with Ukraine. This was reported by military technology expert Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov. This information helps warn Ukrainians of the missile threat.

Representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration allegedly warned Ukrainian military leadership that the exchange of intelligence and the supply of weapons could be halted if Ukraine continued to attack Russian oil refineries. However, Ukraine halted such strikes following the so-called ceasefire announced by Trump.

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