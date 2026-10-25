A 45-year-old man who sustained severe injuries during a Russian strike on a market in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, on October 22 died in the hospital. The death toll from this attack has risen to five. Meanwhile, on October 24, Russian forces shelled the town again, damaging several buildings; the casualties include women and a child.

In Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, the death toll from the Russian attack on the central market on October 22 has risen. A man who sustained severe injuries during the shelling died in the hospital. “We have learned of the death of another man who was injured earlier at the central market. Thus, the October 22 attack has now claimed five lives,” he wrote. Doctors fought to save the victim’s life, but were unable to do so. The mayor expressed his condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones.

Russia Attacked the Lozivska Community Again

On October 24, the Lozivska community declared a day of mourning for those killed in the previous attack. However, on that same day, Russian troops struck the community again. According to Serhiy Zelenskyy, a school, a community center, a library, and an administrative building were damaged in the Sadivskyi starosta district. As a result of the attack, two women required medical assistance; one of them was hospitalized.

Among the victims is a young mother with her four-year-old daughter. The family are internally displaced persons and are currently receiving the necessary support. “Two women needed medical assistance there; one of them was hospitalized. Among the victims was a young mother with her four-year-old daughter. The family are internally displaced persons, and we are already providing them with the necessary support,” the mayor said.

A fire broke out at a warehouse in Lozova

Subsequently, Russian troops struck a warehouse building in Lozova. A fire broke out there after the strike. A 45-year-old man sustained severe injuries as a result of the strike. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, he died in the hospital. Two other men, aged 26 and 43, were injured. They are currently in the hospital. In addition, a 37-year-old woman received medical care due to severe stress.

The mayor reported on the consequences of the attack and expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased. Thus, the Russian forces’ strike on the central market on October 22 claimed the lives of five people. Meanwhile, during new attacks on October 24 in the Lozova community, civilian buildings were damaged and local residents were injured. Serhiy Zelenskyy, the mayor of Lozova, reported this on his Telegram channel.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army lost another approximately 1,850 soldiers over the past day. Total Russian personnel losses since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to estimates by the Ukrainian command, have reached approximately 1,578,000 people. Also over the past day, Russian troops lost artillery systems, armored vehicles, cars, and more than 1,700 operational-tactical-level drones.

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