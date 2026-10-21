METRO Closed in Rivne Following a Russian Attack

In Rivne, the METRO shopping center was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on October 21. The store has been temporarily closed, and company employees are assessing the damage and determining how to resume operations. According to preliminary information from the company, there were no casualties among employees or visitors.

The METRO shopping center in Rivne was damaged by a Russian attack. The incident occurred on October 21, 2026. The store is located at 21 Kulika and Gudachek Street. The company noted that the strike targeted civilian infrastructure, resulting in damage to the shopping center building. “Today, October 21, 2026, as a result of an enemy attack on civilian infrastructure, the METRO shopping center in Rivne, located at 21 Kulika and Gudacheka Street, was damaged,” the company’s statement reads.

METRO also emphasized that none of its employees or customers were injured. The statement did not provide further details regarding the nature of the damage.

When will the shopping center reopen?

Currently, the METRO in Rivne is temporarily closed. The company’s team is assessing the consequences of the attack and determining what work is needed to restore the shopping center. “The team is working on assessing the damage and determining the path to recovery,” the company said.

It is not yet clear when the store will reopen to visitors. The company will provide further updates on changes to the shopping center’s operations. The damage was reported on the retail chain’s official website.

The Russian military struck a Metro store in the Rivne region. According to preliminary information, no one was injured as a result of the shelling.

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