U.S. General Alexus Grinkevich, Supreme Commander of NATO’s Allied Forces in Europe, stated during the Warsaw Security Forum that the best response to Russia’s hybrid operations is to increase Western military aid to Ukraine, specifically by expanding contributions to the PURL program and providing additional interceptor missiles for air defense. According to the general, undermining the West’s willingness to support Kyiv is one of the main goals of Russian provocations, so a decisive response will thwart Moscow’s calculations.

Hrynkevych emphasized the need to publicly name the perpetrators once responsibility for each specific attack has been established, in order to deprive Russia of the illusion of anonymity and impunity. He also called on NATO allies to clearly coordinate their actions when formulating joint responses, which will help avoid sending mixed signals and establish firm “red lines” for the Kremlin.

Source: Ukrinform.

NATO plans to present a new defense strategy titled “Theory of Victory” in Poland on October 12. The document is to be presented by General Alexus Grinkevich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance has various options for responding to hybrid attacks by the Russian Federation, and that the allies’ response will not necessarily be symmetrical or public.

Read us on