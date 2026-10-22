Finland has signed agreements with Ukraine worth €300 million

Ukraine and Finland have signed seven cooperation agreements with a total value of approximately €300 million. The agreements cover defense, drone manufacturing, satellite communications, rail transport, and industry. Specific measures include the transfer of ten diesel locomotives to Ukraine and plans to establish joint ventures in Finland for the production of drone systems.

Ukraine and Finland have agreed on a new support package worth approximately €300 million. In Kyiv, in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, seven documents were signed that provide for cooperation in various fields.

According to him, the signed agreements are intended to expand opportunities for cooperation between the two countries. “Today, there is a new support package for Ukraine from Finland, and there are agreements that provide us with additional opportunities for cooperation. Seven documents were signed, and the total value of today’s agreements is approximately 300 million euros,” the president said.

Finland will transfer ten diesel locomotives to Ukraine

One of the agreements concerns rail transport. Representatives of Ukraine and Finland signed a certificate confirming the donation of ten diesel locomotives to Ukraine. The document was signed by Serhiy Koretskyi and Petteri Orpo. The transfer of the locomotives is intended to be part of the countries’ cooperation in the transportation sector.

Ukraine will develop satellite communications for defense

The parties paid special attention to defense technologies and the space sector. Serhiy Boev, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine; Mikko Viitanen, Vice President of Nokia Defense; and Volodymyr Tsabal, CEO of ICEYE UKRAINE, signed a letter of intent regarding cooperation.

Specifically, this involves developing the capabilities of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in the field of satellite communications. Such cooperation is intended to help develop the technological solutions needed for the country’s defense.

Finland Plans to Manufacture Military Drones

Another agreement concerns the production of unmanned systems. Danylo Vakhovsky, Executive Director of the Ukrainian LLC “Center for Unmanned Systems Research” (“General Chereshnya”), and Mikko Leino, a member of the PATRIA GROUP board, signed a memorandum of understanding. The document confirms the parties’ intention to continue strategic cooperation and establish a joint venture in Finland. The joint venture will be engaged in the development and production of military and dual-use unmanned systems.

Another document concerns heavy unmanned aerial systems—specifically bomber drones and carrier drones. Viktoria Yerokhina, Director of Development at “Bavovna Miltech,” Viktoria Yerokhina and Ville Kettula, Vice President of the Finnish company INSTA, signed a joint statement of intent to establish production facilities in Finland for the development and manufacture of such equipment. Thus, the agreements provide not only for the exchange of expertise but also for plans to establish drone production involving Ukrainian and Finnish companies. At the same time, the signed documents formalize the parties’ intentions: specific timelines for the implementation of these projects are not specified in the announcement.

Ukraine and Finland Will Strengthen Industrial Ties

They also plan to expand cooperation beyond the defense sector. Dmytro Oliinyk, Chairman of the Board of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, and Petri Vuorio, Director of Entrepreneurship, International Trade, and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises at the Confederation of Finnish Industries, signed a memorandum on the establishment of the Ukrainian-Finnish Industrial Council. The new council is intended to serve as a platform for developing contacts between companies in both countries. Such cooperation can help Ukrainian and Finnish businesses find partners and develop joint projects.

Another agreement concerns residential construction. Oleg Adamenko, CEO of Avantage Technology LLC, Oleg Adamenko and Tony Rauvanto, Vice President of the Finnish company ELEMATIC OYJ, signed a letter of intent regarding a project for industrialized housing construction and the establishment of a precast concrete plant. This initiative involves cooperation in the field of modern construction technologies. However, the press release does not specify the details of the future project, including its launch date.

Ukraine and Finland Expand Cooperation

In addition, Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vygivsky and KENNO TECH Commercial Director Samuel Hirvonen signed a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Finnish company. The statement does not provide a detailed list of the measures outlined in this document. However, it was one of seven documents signed in Kyiv aimed at developing the partnership between Ukraine and Finland.

Overall, the agreements cover transportation, defense technologies, unmanned systems, industry, and construction. The declared value of all agreements totals approximately €300 million. However, this is the total value of the agreements and does not confirm that the entire amount has already been received by Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced the results of the meeting.

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