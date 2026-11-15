Israel warned the U.S. of a possible Iranian assassination attempt on Trump

Israeli intelligence shared information with the CIA about Iran’s possible plans to attack U.S. President Donald Trump and other high-ranking officials in the U.S. administration. According to intelligence reports, drones carrying explosives could have been used in the attack. This information also influenced Washington’s position regarding negotiations with Tehran.

According to journalists, the Mossad provided the CIA with intelligence regarding Iran’s intentions to carry out attacks on Trump and high-ranking officials in his administration. The plan involved the use of drones loaded with explosives. The publication’s sources claim that this information was confirmed by another Western intelligence agency. At the same time, it was precisely the information received from Israel that became one of the main factors influencing the U.S. president’s change in stance regarding negotiations with Iran.

Amid these potential threats, the U.S. has begun to tighten security measures. In particular, senior administration officials have limited their participation in outdoor public events. Some government officials have temporarily left their homes and moved to safer locations. Additional restrictions have also been imposed on Donald Trump’s public appearances. His participation in events is now being planned more carefully, and security has been tightened due to the risk of a possible attack.

According to sources at Israel Hayom, the threat from Iran has become one of the reasons why the White House has revised its approach to negotiations with Tehran. In recent days, the prospects for reaching even a preliminary agreement between the countries have noticeably deteriorated. Despite this, Washington continues to seek an opportunity to reach an agreement with Iran. Currently, the U.S. side is attempting to advance the negotiations based on the memorandum of understanding signed in May.

At the same time, information about possible assassination plans is currently based on intelligence data reported by the publication’s sources. The report contains no public confirmation from U.S. authorities regarding preparations for such an attack. This was reported by Israel Hayom on November 14.

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