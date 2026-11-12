Kernel has shut down all of its oil extraction plants due to Russian attacks

The Ukrainian agricultural company “Kernel” has temporarily suspended operations at all of its oil extraction plants following massive Russian attacks. The drone strikes damaged the plants’ production facilities, equipment, and storage tanks. The company explained that continuing operations under such conditions is dangerous for employees and could lead to large-scale fires.

Over the past few days, Russian troops have deliberately targeted production sites of Ukrainian food industry enterprises. Facilities belonging to Kernel were also hit. The strikes damaged production buildings, processing equipment, and storage tanks. As a result, the company’s management decided to completely shut down all oil extraction plants.

Kernel explained that sunflower oil production involves a continuous technological cycle. High temperatures are present while the equipment is operating, and the process itself carries an elevated fire hazard. Therefore, any direct hit on operating facilities could cause a large-scale fire and endanger people’s lives. It is precisely because of these risks that the company decided not to resume processing immediately after the attacks, but first to halt production and ensure the safety of its employees.

All plants were shut down, and seed procurement was suspended

According to the company, all facilities have carried out the necessary procedures for safely shutting down equipment. Employees have been moved to safe locations. Kernel has also temporarily suspended the purchase of seeds for processing.

The company emphasizes that the decision to halt operations applies specifically to production, not to the company’s entire operations. Despite damage to the plants and the temporary suspension of processing, Kernel continues to work with partners and fulfill its obligations. In particular, the company is shipping products already in stock. The company also states that it is fully honoring its agreements with Ukrainian farmers and other partners.

The company affirms its financial stability

Kernel has assured that the temporary shutdown of its oil extraction plants has not affected the company’s overall operational and financial stability. The company continues to fulfill its current obligations, ship finished products, and maintain operations in other business areas. However, the company’s statement did not specify exactly how many plants were damaged, what losses were caused by the Russian strikes, or when the plants will be able to resume processing.

Consequently, all of Kernel’s oil extraction plants remain shut down at this time. The company has prioritized the safety of its employees and the preservation of its production capacity, while continuing to fulfill its existing commitments to farmers and partners. This was reported by the company’s press office.

Since the start of the full-scale war launched by Russia, the Kernel agricultural holding has invested approximately $40 million in restoring facilities damaged by Russian attacks. The company’s CEO, Yevgen Osipov, announced this at the “Forbes Ukraine” Economic Resilience Forum.

Russian troops attacked Kernel’s terminal in the Odesa region for the third time in the last four days. A drone strike caused a massive fire, severely damaging sunflower oil storage facilities and transshipment infrastructure.





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