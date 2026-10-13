A doctor from Ukraine will represent Slovakia in the Mrs. Universe pageant

Ukrainian dermatologist and surgeon Yana Tokar, who lives and runs a business in Slovakia, will represent that country at the Mrs. Universe international pageant, to be held October 18–25, 2026, in Sri Lanka.

The doctor’s participation in the pageant has sparked a debate on social media regarding the appropriateness of representing another country. In response, Tokar noted that she is representing Slovakia because she permanently resides and works in that country, and she also emphasized that she regularly uses public platforms to highlight Russia’s crimes against Ukraine.

“Well, what can I say… There’s simply no more time to stay silent about this. This week, I’m heading to the Mrs. Universe pageant to represent Slovakia. I still can’t believe it myself, but all I can say to myself right now is: ‘Girl, you’re already a queen!’ Every day I compete with myself, and out of love, I improve both my own life and the lives of others. Nothing is impossible,” she wrote.

Source: Yana Tokar’s social media.

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